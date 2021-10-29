Getafe vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22 

Getafe will host Espanyol at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in a matchday 12 fixture in La Liga.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Granada on Thursday. Jorge Molina scored an equalizer seven minutes into injury time to cancel out Enes Unal's first-half strike and deny Getafe their first win of the season.

Espanyol also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on home turf. Raul de Tomas scored a first-half penalty before receiving a red card while Inaki Williams scored an equalizer seven minutes into the second half.

Despite the draw, Getafe remain rooted to the bottom of the table, with just three points garnered from 11 matches. Espanyol are in 10th position on 14 points.

Getafe vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 34 occasions in the past and there is nothing to choose from between their head-to-head records.

They each have 12 wins apiece, while 10 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw on matchday 29 of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

The hosts are one of only two sides yet to win a game in La Liga this season and their poor form has seen the pressure mount on manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

Espanyol are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, with two successive draws following two consecutive victories.

Getafe form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Espanyol form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Getafe vs Espanyol Team News

Getafe

Jakub Jankto (ankle), Sabit Abdulai (knee), Sandro Ramirez (hamstring) and Vitolo (muscle) are all unavailable due to injuries. Chema Rodriguez is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Vitolo, Jakub Jankto, Sabit Abdulai, Sandro Ramirez

Suspension: Chema Rodriguez

Espanyol

Oscar Gil (knee), Keidi Bare (muscle) and Miguelon (muscle) have all been sidelined with injuries. Raul de Tomas is suspended due to his red card from the last game.

Injuries: Oscar Gil, Keidi Bare, Miguelon

Suspension: Raul de Tomas

Getafe vs Espanyol Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Jorge Cuenca, Stefan Mitrovic, Damian Suarez, Allan Nyom; Nemanja Maksimovic, David Timor, Florentino Luis, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Dario Poveda

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez (GK); Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Aleix Vidal; Manu Morlanes, Sergi Darder; Adri Embarba, Oscar Melendo, Nico Melamed; Loren Moron

Getafe vs Espanyol Prediction

Getafe are the lowest scorers in the league this season and this toothlessness in attack could cost them their top-flight status. The hosts are already five points away from safety and need to start winning games.

They will be buoyed by their good historical record against Espanyol but the Catalans have been in fine form since their return to the top-flight. We are backing the visitors to secure maximum points with a narrow victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Espanyol

Edited by Shardul Sant