Getafe vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on an impressive Girona side in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Girona Preview

Getafe are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side eased past Osasuna by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Getafe vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona have a slight edge over Getafe and have won five out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

After a run of only one defeat in four matches against Girona in La Liga, Getafe have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Getafe have won three of their five matches at home against Girona in all competitions and are unbeaten in their three such games in La Liga.

After a run of three victories away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, Girona have won only one of their last eight such games in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of 11 matches at home in La Liga, Getafe have lost two of their last five such matches in the competition.

Girona have lost their last three matches away from home in La Liga.

Getafe vs Girona Prediction

Girona have consistently punched above their weight this season but have stuttered regularly over the past month. The Catalans have a poor away record this year and will need to make amends this weekend.

Getafe have also slumped in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. Girona are the better team at the moment and hold a definitive upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Getafe 1-4 Girona

Getafe vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes