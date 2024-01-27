Getafe vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

Round 22 of La Liga comes to an end on Monday (January 29) when Getafe and Granada go head-to-head at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Getafe were denied their first La Liga win of the year, as they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat to Osasuna at El Sadar on Sunday. Joeé Bordalas’ side have gone three league games without a win, losing twice, since a 3-0 victory over Sevilla on December 16.

With 26 points from 20 games, Getafe are tenth in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Alaves.

Granda, meanwhile, suffered another blow in their push away from the relegation zone, as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Monday.

Alexander Medina’s men have just one win in their last 18 league games, losing 12, since the start of September. With 11 points from 21 games, Granada are 19thin the league table, five points above last-placed Almeria but five away from safety.

Getafe vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 meetings, Granada lead 8-4.

Bordals’ men have won just one of their last five games across competitions, losing three, since December.

Granada are without a La Liga away win this season and have picked up the joint-fewest number of points on the road so far (1).

Getafe have lost once in nine home games in the league, winning five.

Getafe vs Granada Prediction

While Getafe have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, they will back themselves against a Granada side scrambling for points in the danger zone. Expect a cagey affair at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with the hosts to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Granada

Getafe vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Getafe to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last eight clashes.)