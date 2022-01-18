Getafe vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

La Liga is back for some midweek action as Getafe entertain Granada at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Thursday.

The home side climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to their six-game unbeaten run, which included a 1-0 win over Real Madrid. The run came to an end with a 1-0 loss at Sevilla in their previous outing. They are currently in 17th place in the league standings, just one point above the relegation zone.

Granada head into the game with a seven-game unbeaten run of their own and held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing.

Getafe vs Granada Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 19 times in league fixtures so far. The visitors have been the better side and boast a 9-4 lead in wins over the Madrid-based outfit. The spoils have been shared six times in this fixture.

They last met at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes in a league fixture in October. The game ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, with Jorge Molina scoring a dramatic equalizing goal in the last minute of injury time.

Getafe form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Granada form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Getafe vs Granada Team News

Getafe

José Juan Macías' future with the club is in question at the moment and he is not expected to feature in this game. Sabit Abdulai has not featured for the Azulones since December and is expected to sit this one out with a knee injury.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: Chema, Jose Juan Macias

Suspended: None

Granada

Santiago Arias is ruled out with a leg injury and a date of return has not been revealed by the club. Rubén Rochina was not in the squad against Barcelona and is a doubt for the trip to Madrid.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: Ruben Rochina

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Granada Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Soria; Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Stefan Mitrovic, Jorge Cuenca, Jonathan Silva; Nemanja Maksimovic, Florentino Luís, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, Raul Torrente, Víctor Díaz Miguel, Quini; Antonio Puertas, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Darwin Machis; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Getafe vs Granada Prediction

Getafe's all four wins have come at home this season and they have kept a clean sheet in their last five league outings at home. Granada have just one win in their travels and have just one clean sheet in their last nine games.

Taking everything into consideration, the game will be a low-scoring one, with the hosts expected to come out on top of the Andalusian side.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Granada.

Edited by Ashwin