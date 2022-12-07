Getafe vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8, 2022 

Getafe will square off against Guadalajara in a friendly at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Thursday (December 8).

The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat against Real Valladolid in a friendly in November. Roberto Arroyo's 27th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides. Guadalaraja, meanwhile, have not been in action since a defeat at Puebla in the Liga MX playoff in October.

Both sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw. Carlos Barajas equalised for the visitors in the sixth minute of injury time after Martin Barragan had put the hosts ahead in the 58th minute. A penalty shootout ensued, where Puebla progressed with a 5-4 win.

Getafe will use the friendly as a warm-up for their return to competitive action when they travel to face Diocesano in the Copa del Rey.

Getafe vs Guadalajara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Getafe drew four of their last league games before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Guadalaraja have lost their last six league games.

Guadalaraja's last six games have seen both teams score, with five games producing at least three goals.

Getafe have not registered a win in their five friendlies this year, losing three.

Guadalaraja have just win from five friendlies in 2022, losing four.

Five of Getafe's last six games, including friendlies have produced two goals or fewer.

Getafe vs Guadalajara

Getafe are precariously close to the relegation zone in La Liga and will want to start on a positive note when they return to competitive action.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, also ended their league campaign on a disappointing note, losing their last five games across competitions.

The Mexicans are some way off the level of Getafe, and home advantage gives the La Liga side an extra edge. Coach Quique Sanchez Flores is likely to name a strong team for the Los Azulones. Getafe should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Getafe 3-1 Guadalaraja

Getafe vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Getafe to win

Tip 2 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Getafe to score 2+ goals

