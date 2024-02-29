Getafe vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on an impressive Las Palmas side in an important clash at the Estadio Coliseum on Saturday.

Getafe vs Las Palmas Preview

Getafe are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Getafe vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won six out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' three victories.

Getafe have won three and lost two of their five matches against Las Palmas in La Liga - the highest number of games they have played against a single opponent without a draw in the competition.

Las Palmas have won only one of their last seven matches away from home against Getafe in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 1990.

Getafe have won their last two matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in both these games.

After a run of four victories in six matches in La Liga, Getafe have won only two of their last nine games in the competition.

Getafe vs Las Palmas Prediction

Las Palmas have consistently punched above their weight over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their impressive run. Kirian Rodriguez has been excellent for his side this season and will look to make an impact in this match.

Getafe are currently in the midst of a slump and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Las Palmas are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Las Palmas

Getafe vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kirian Rodriguez to score - Yes