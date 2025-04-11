Getafe vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Las Palmas in a crucial encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts thrashed Real Valladolid by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Getafe vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won eight out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' five victories.

Getafe had conceded at least one goal in a run of six matches on the trot in La Liga before they secured a 4-0 victory against Real Valladolid in their previous game in the competition.

Las Palmas are winless in their last 12 matches in La Liga and have failed to win a game in the competition this year, with their previous such victory in the league coming by a 1-0 margin against Espanyol in December 2024.

Getafe are unbeaten in three of their last four matches against Las Palmas in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in 2023.

Getafe vs Las Palmas Prediction

Getafe came into their own against Real Valladolid in their previous game and will look to build on their momentum this weekend. Ramon Terrats scored a brace on the day and will look to add to his goal tally on Sunday.

Las Palmas have been in abysmal form in La Liga this year but remain within reach of safety in the relegation battle. Getafe are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Las Palmas

Getafe vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

