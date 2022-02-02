Getafe vs Levante Prediction and Betting tips | 4th February 2022

Getafe will resume their La Liga 2021-22 campaign after the international break, as they welcome Levante to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Friday.

The hosts, 16th in the league standings, are four points above the relegation zone and 11 points ahead of last-placed Levante. Getafe were held to a goalless draw at Real Sociedad in their previous outing while the visiting side suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Cadiz, just a fortnight after picking up their first win of the campaign against Mallorca.

With more than half of the campaign over, maintaining their top-flight status will be a priority for the visiting side while the hosts will be hoping to secure a better finish than the 15th place they secured last term.

Getafe vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 43 times across all competitions. The game has been closely contested between the two sides, with the visiting team having a narrow 14-12 lead in wins while 17 games have ended in draws.

Levante have just one win to their name in La Liga so far, at least two less than any other side in the division, and only 19th-placed Alaves have lost more games (13) than the visiting side (12) this season.

Only Alaves have scored fewer goals (16) than Getafe in La Liga (17).

The hosts have the best defensive record in the bottom half of the table (23 goals), which is also the sixth-best in the league.

All five of Getafe's wins this season have come at home while Levante are winless in their travels this term.

Levante have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches against Getafe in all competitions.

Getafe vs Levante Prediction

Getafe boast a solid home record this season and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five league games. Azulones have lost just twice since Quique Sánchez Flores took over at the club and they are strong favorites against a struggling Levante.

Granotes have struggled for consistency this season, with less than half of their goals this term having come in their away games. Taking this into consideration, a narrow win for the home side seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Levante

Getafe vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals in eight of the hosts' last 10 league games; Levante have the second-worst attacking record in the Spanish top-flight)

Tip 4: Enes Unal to score anytime - Yes (The Turkish international has featured in every single game for Getafe and is their top-scorer with seven goals. Three of those goals have come in the last six games)

