Getafe vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

The action continues in round seven of the Spanish La Liga as Getafe play host to Levante at the Coliseum Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since January 2023, when Julian Calero Fernandez’s men secured a 3-2 victory in their Copa del Rey last-32 clash.

Getafe failed to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves when the two sides squared off at the Coliseum Stadium.

José Bordalas’ men have now failed to win three of their most recent four La Liga matches, losing twice and claiming one draw since kicking off the season with consecutive victories over Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

Despite their recent slump, Bordalas will be delighted with his side’s performance so far as they sit seventh in the league table with 10 points from a possible 18 and could move level with third-placed Villarreal with a win on Saturday.

Levante, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth on Tuesday when they were beaten 4-1 by a star-studded Real Madrid side at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Before that, Fernandez’s side secured their first victory since returning to the top flight on September 20, when they thrashed Girona 4-0 at the Estadi Montilivi.

Having gained promotion from La Liga 2 last season, Levante have picked up just four points from their six games so far to sit 17th in the table, only above Girona, Mallorca and fellow newcomers Real Oviedo.

Getafe vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Getafe boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Levante have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Levante have lost each of their last three visits to the Coliseum Stadium in La Liga, conceding nine goals and scoring once since a 1-0 victory in October 2018.

Getafe have failed to win six of their last seven La Liga home matches, losing five and claiming one draw since late March.

Getafe vs Levante Prediction

While it has been a challenging start to the campaign for Levante, Getafe have enjoyed a decent run of results and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend. That said, we predict Getafe will take the positives from their stalemate against Alaves and return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Levante

Getafe vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Levante’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last 10 outings)

