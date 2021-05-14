Getafe vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe will welcome Levante to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium on Sunday in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 games.

Both teams are going through poor spells of form. Getafe have lost four out of their last five league matches, while Levante are winless in their six most recent league encounters.

Getafe have struggled to get going in the 2020-21 La Liga campaign, seated in 16th spot, managing a dismal tally of 34 points from 36 games. Levante are in a slightly better position, having accumulated 40 points from 36 matches played so far and as a result are 13th in the standings.

Getafe vs Levante Head-to-Head

Getafe and Levante have played 36 games between them so far. Both teams have won 11 games each, with 14 matches ending in a stalemate.

Levante inflicted a 3-0 loss upon a visiting Getafe when these two sides last met in December 2020. Getafe received two red cards on the day, with Chema Rodriguez and Djene Dakonam both getting sent off on the night. Roger Marti, Dani Gomez, and Jorge De Frutos got their names on the scoresheet for Levante.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-L

Levante form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-L

Getafe vs Levante Team News

Getafe

Center-forward Cucho Hernandez has been ruled out with a metatarsal fracture and long-term absentee Dario Poveda (ACL) will be unavailable for Getafe.

Injured: Cucho Hernandez, Dario Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Levante

Jose Campana (muscle), Nikola Vukcevic (groin) and Nemanja Radoja (ankle) have been ruled out from the next game.

Injured: Jose Campana, Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Levante Predicted XIs

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Damian Suarez, David Timor, Djene Dakonam, Mathias Olivera; Juan Iglesias, Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Jaime Mata, Enes Unal

Ahora es el momento de estar más unidos que nunca... 💙



2⃣ finales para lograr el objetivo#GetafeNuncaSeRinde#SiSePuede#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/eR9kjX7ipg — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) May 13, 2021

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Jorge Miramon, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Tono; Jorge De Frutos, Rober Pier, Gonzalo Melero, Enis Bardhi; Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales

Getafe vs Levante Prediction

Both teams haven't enjoyed great success lately, but Levante will go into the clash with more confidence than Getafe considering they are coming off a brilliant effort against Barcelona, a game which virtually ended Ronald Koeman's team's title hopes. Hence, Levante are marginal favorites to win this encounter.

Fans can expect this game to be a gritty affair, with most probably a solitary goal deciding the outcome of the game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Levante