Getafe vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Getafe in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Getafe vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled over the past year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Almeria last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Getafe vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a slight recent edge over Mallorca and have won 13 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's 12 victories.

Getafe have won seven of their last eight matches against Mallorca in La Liga, with their only such defeat coming in April 2012.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last two matches against Getafe in La Liga and could achieve a run of three consecutive unbeaten matches against them for the first time since 2008.

Getafe have found the back of the net in each of their last 12 matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga and have scored 25 goals in these games.

Getafe have lost their last four La Liga matches and have failed to score in any of these games.

Getafe vs Mallorca Prediction

Getafe are in the midst of a slump and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Jaime Mata has been impressive for the team and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have failed to meet expectations this season. Getafe are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Mallorca

Getafe vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jaime Mata to score - Yes