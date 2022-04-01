Getafe vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe take on a struggling Mallorca outfit at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Mallorca Preview

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Madrid-based outfit held Athletic Bilbao to a 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have not been anywhere near their best this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mallorca last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Getafe vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good record against Getafe and have won 14 out of 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 11 victories.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last five La Liga matches against Mallorca and have kept an impressive three clean sheets during this period.

Getafe have on five of their last six matches against Mallorca at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez and have an impressive home record against their opponents.

Mallorca have suffered defeat in 10 of their last 12 La Liga matches against teams from Madrid but did manage to shock Atletico Madrid in December last year.

Getafe are winless in their last six matches in La Liga but have managed to salvage draws in four of these games.

Mallorca, on the other hand, have lost their last six La Liga games and have failed to score in four of their last five games in the competition.

Getafe vs Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca have been in poor form over the past month and will need to play out of their skins this week. The away side faces a relegation threat this season and cannot afford a return to the Segunda Division.

Getafe have also had their issues this year but have managed to hold their ground in the league. The hosts are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Mallorca

Getafe vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Getafe to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4 - Enes Unal to score - Yes

