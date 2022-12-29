Getafe vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022 

Getafe will host Mallorca at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Friday (December 30) in La Liga.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaign and find themselves just outside the drop zone with a third of the season now gone. Getafe lost 1-0 to newly promoted Almeria in their last league outing and could have no complaints after failing to create enough goalscoring chances.

Mallorca, meanwhile, endured a sluggish start to their season but hit a good patch just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They picked up a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid in their last La Liga outing, with team top scorer Vedat Muriqi scoring the sole goal of the game in the 20th minute.

The visitors have picked up 19 points from 14 games this season and are 11th in the league table.

Getafe vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 30 meetings between the two teams, Getafe lead 12-11, while seven games have been drawn.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the fixture since 2017.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.

Getafe have picked up just one league home win all season. Only Sevilla and Elche (0) have picked up fewer.

Mallorca have picked up 11 points on the road in the league this season. Only four teams have picked up more, all of them currently occupying the European spots at the moment.

Los Piratas have conceded 13 league goals this season, the fewest of all teams in the bottom half of the La Liga standings.

Getafe vs Mallorca Prediction

Getafe's latest result snapped a run of consecutive defeats. They're, however, winless in their last four home league games and could struggle here.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions. They have won their last five away games across competitions, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Mallorca

Getafe vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

