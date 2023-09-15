Getafe vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Getafe and Osasuna go head-to-head at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday (September 17).

Getafe were sent crashing back to earth in their last outing before the international break, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before that, Jose Bordalas’ men picked up their first win of the season, beating Alaves 1-0 on August 28 to end their two-game winless run.

With four points from as many games, Getafe are 14th in the La Liga standings, level on points with 13th-placed Celta Vigo.

Osasuna, meanwhile, continue to struggle, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on September 3. Jagoba Arrasate’s men are winless in four of five games across competitions. The saw their hopes of reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage come to an end in the playoffs.

Osasuna have picked up six points from their opening four La Liga games to sit ninth in the points table. They could rise to fourth with a win.

Getafe vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 34 meetings, Getafe boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Osasuna have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 12 times.

Getafe are unbeaten in eight games against Arrasate’s side, winning four, since a 2-0 loss in February 2014.

Osasuna have won three of their last four away games across competitions, with a 2-2 draw at Club Brugge on August 31 being the exception.

Getafe are unbeaten in five La Liga home games, winning three since a 2-1 defeat against Almeria in April.

Getafe vs Osasuna Prediction

Considering past results between the two sides, Getafe are the slight favourites to come away with all three points. The Azulones have been in good form at home in the league and should take all three points.

Prediction: Getafe 2-1 Osasuna

Getafe vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Osasuna’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Osasuna’s last five outings.)