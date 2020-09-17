Getafe vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe will kickstart their 2020-21 La Liga campaign as they host Osasuna at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday night. The match was initially scheduled for Friday but it had to be moved after the RFEF imposed a ban on matches on Mondays and Fridays.

Osasuna got the better of Cadiz in their season opener this past weekend winning the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Adrian Lopez and Ruben Garcia. Getafe were initially scheduled to face Real Madrid last week but the game was postponed due to Real Madrid's involvement in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts had a disappointing end to their 2019-20 campaign, failing to register a win in 6 of their last matches in the league and crashing out of the UEFA Europa League in the Round of 16. And it has been a transfer window that has caused quite a lot of changes in that Getafe dressing room.

The likes of Lazo, Gallego, Antunes and Molina have left the club but they have also made some quality additions. Marc Cucurella's loan move has been made permanent. Enes Unal, Cucho Hernandez and Ante Palaversa are all solid additions.

Meanwhile, Osasuna had quite an encouraging 2019-20 campaign finishing 10th after being promoted to the Spanish top-flight after a two year absence. Osasuna are on a good run and have won six of their last nine matches.

Getafe vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Getafe have won just once in their last eight meetings with Osasuna in the La Liga. The two sides have clashed on 23 occasions. Getafe have won nine times while Osasuna have come away with the win on six occasions. Eight games have ended in draws.

The last time Getafe and Osasuna squared up was last month and the two teams played out a goalless draw.

Getafe form guide: L-L-W-W-L (including club friendlies)

Osasuna form guide: W-W-D-L-W (including club friendlies)

Getafe vs Osasuna Team News

Marc Cucurella looks to be some player 🌟



Will Barcelona regret letting him go? 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/yA93AKAg5b — Goal (@goal) September 10, 2020

Enes Unal is expected to make his debut for Getafe after joining from Real Valladolid. The rest of the setup is likely to remain more or less familiar with Cucurella also expected to make his first appearance after making a permanent switch. Getafe have a full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Osasuna, they are without Chimy Avila who will miss out on a big chunk of the season due to a serious knee injury. Darka Brasanac is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Chimy Avila

Doubtful: Darka Brasanac

Suspensions: None

Getafe vs Osasuna Predicted Lineups

Getafe Predicted XI: David Soria; Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera; Francisco Portillo, Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Osasuna Predicted XI: Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Adrian Cruz; Jon Moncayola, Roberto Torres, Oier Sanjurjo, Inigo Perez; Ruben Garcia, Adrian Lopez

Getafe vs Osasuna Prediction

Getafe will want to kick off their 2020-21 season with a win. Osasuna have been in better form than Getafe. We think it's going to be a tight match.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Osasuna