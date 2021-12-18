Getafe vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Getafe host Osasuna at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in La Liga on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Getafe are currently 19th in the league, two points away from safety. Quique Sanchez Flores' side have been in decent form of late, having lost only three of their last 10 matches across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Osasuna.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the league and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. Jagoba Arrasate's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the league and will be hoping to take that momentum into the game against Getafe on Sunday.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Getafe vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings against each other.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in April.

Getafe Form Guide: D-W-D-D-L

Osasuna Form Guide: D-W-D-D-W

Getafe vs Osasuna Team News

Mata will be a huge miss for Getafe

Getafe

Jaime Mata will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Chema, Damian Suarez, Jose Macias and Sabit Abdulai are all still out injured.

Injured: Chema, Damian Suarez, Jose Macias, Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jaime Mata

Osasuna

David Garcia will be suspended for the game. Elsewhere, Aridane Hernandez, Jesus Areso, Robert Ibanez and Juan Manuel Perez are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Aridane Hernandez, Jesus Areso, Robert Ibanez, Juan Manuel Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: David Garcia

Getafe vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (5-3-2): David Soria; Mathias Oliveira, Jorge Cuenca, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene, Juan Iglesias; Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergio Herrera; Jose Angel, Juan Cruz, Unai Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Lucas Torro; Manuel Sanchez, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia, Enrique Barja; Kike

Getafe vs Osasuna Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday. However, Osasuna should have enough quality to come out on top.

We predict a tight game, with Osasuna coming away with a win.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Osasuna

Edited by Peter P