Getafe vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Getafe will get their pre-season friendlies underway on Wednesday when they go head-to-head with Preston North End.

The EFL Championship side got their pre-season up and running with a comfortable victory over Bamber Bridge on July 2 and will look to continue that run.

Getafe, meanwhile, will hope for a strong preseason campaign following their underwhelming 2021-22 season. Quique Sanchez Flores’s side secured a 15th-placed finish in La Liga, finishing just a point above Granada in the final relegation spot.

Getafe head into Wednesday's game winless in five straight games, losing one and picking up four draws in their closing five games last season.

Meanwhile, Preston won their final two games in the EFL Championship last season, finishing 13th in the league table. The Lilywhites kicked off their pre-season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over amateur side Bamber Bridge on July 2.

Preston have been busy in the transfer window, securing the services of Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn and Freddie Woodman as they prepare for the new Championship campaign.

Getafe vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams as they look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Getafe are on a run of five games without victory, failing to win their last five La Liga games last season.

Preston have won their last three games across competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding two.

Getafe head into Wednesday's game on a run of three consecutive draws on home turf, dating back to a 2-1 loss against Villarreal in April.

Getafe vs Preston North End Prediction

Coming off a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, Getafe will look to begin their pre-season on a high. However, they face a Preston side that has won their last three games. A thrilling contest, with the English side coming out with a slender victory, could ensue.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Preston North End.

Getafe vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Preston.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Preston have conceded in five of their last seven outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Preston’s last five games).

