Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on an impressive Rayo Vallecano side in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to win this game.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive over the past month. The away side stunned Real Sociedad with a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have blown hot and cold in La Liga this year. The hosts held Athletic Bilbao to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 12 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

Getafe are winless in their last six matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in five of these games.

Getafe have won only three of their 18 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - they have a lower winning percentage only against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in the top flight.

Rayo Vallecano have won five of their nine matches away from home against Getafe in La Liga - their best away record in a Madrid derby in the competition.

Getafe ended a losing streak of five defeats with their 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have made a bustling start to their La Liga campaign and will be intent on finishing in the top half of the league table. Randy Nteka and Isi Palazon can make a difference on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Getafe can pack a punch and have managed to prove their mettle in La Liga over the past year. Rayo Vallecano are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes

