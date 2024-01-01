Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Getafe side in an important encounter at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far this season. The hosts held Atletico Madrid to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 11 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

After a run of eight defeats in 10 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Getafe have lost only one of their last six such games in the competition.

After losing their first four matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Getafe are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against teams from Madrid in La Liga, while Rayo Vallecano have found the back of the net in six of their last nine such matches.

Getafe have lost their first game of the calendar year in five of their last six years, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Real Madrid in 2022.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Getafe have come into their own this season and could potentially secure a European spot in the coming months. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their purple patch.

Rayo Vallecano have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to make amends ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score - Yes