Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Getafe play host to Rayo Vallecano at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday.

Los Franjirrojos will be looking to complete a league double over the hosts, having cruised to a 3-0 victory in September’s reverse fixture.

Getafe failed to pick up successive wins for the first time since January as they were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis last Monday.

This followed a 2-0 victory at Celta Vigo on April 20 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With four games to go before the 2021-22 campaign draws to a close, Getafe are currently just five points above the relegation zone as they sit 15th in the La Liga table after picking up 36 points from 34 games.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano were denied a third win on the trot last time out as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last six outings — claiming two wins and three draws — with a 1-0 loss at Alaves on April 16 being the only exception.

With 41 points from 34 games, Rayo Vallecano are currently 11th in the league standings, two points off Valencia in the top half of the table.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Rayo Vallecano boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Getafe have picked up eight wins in that time, while the honors have been shared on three different occasions.

Rayo Vallecano head into the game unbeaten in each of their last three outings, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last five home games against Los Franjirrojos, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat back in 2015.

Rayo Vallecano have won each of their last two games on the road, seeing off Espanyol and Barcelona respectively.

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano head into the game as the more in-form side and will be looking to pick up their third win in four outings. However, Getafe are unbeaten in five consecutive home games against Los Franjirrojos and we predict they will force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in eight of their last 10 encounters)

Tip 3: Game to have over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

