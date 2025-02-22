Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Getafe vs Real Betis Preview

Getafe are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts edged Girona to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Gent in the UEFA Conference League last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Getafe vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 14 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 11 victories.

After a run of four victories in five matches against Real Betis in La Liga, Getafe have won only one of their last eight such games in the competition.

After a run of five victories in six matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga, Getafe are winless in their last three such games in the competition.

After achieving consecutive victories away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga in 2023, Real Betis have been winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last six matches in La Liga.

Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have shown flashes of their ability in La Liga so far but have largely blown hot and cold in the competition. The Andalusians are three points short of a European spot at the moment and will need to revive their league campaign in the coming weeks.

Getafe have hit a purple patch in La Liga and will be intent on making the most of their form. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Real Betis

Getafe vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

