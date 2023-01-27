Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Real Betis Preview

Getafe are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Barcelona last week and will look to bounce back in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Andalusians slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Espanyol in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Getafe vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Getafe and have won 12 out of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 10 victories.

Getafe are winless in their last three matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have failed to score in any of these matches.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last four home games against Real Betis in La Liga and have clean sheets in all these matches.

After a run of five league defeats in eight away games against teams from Madrid, Real Betis have lost only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Getafe have lost their last three matches in La Liga - their worst run in the competition since a streak of seven defeats last season.

Real Betis lost their previous La Liga game against Espanyol and have not lost consecutive matches in the competition since March last year.

Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been a formidable force on the domestic front this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales are experienced campaigners and will need to step up in this match.

Getafe can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address at the moment. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Real Betis

Getafe vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes