Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's impressive Real Betis side at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Monday.

Getafe vs Real Betis Preview

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves over the course of this season. The Madrid-based outfit eased past Celta Vigo with a 2-0 victory last week and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have excelled under Manuel Pellegrini this season. The Andalusians lifted the Copa del Rey trophy in their previous game and will want to prove their mettle in La Liga this weekend.

Getafe vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a fairly impressive record against Getafe and have won 12 out of 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 10 victories.

Getafe have an excellent recent record against Real Betis and have won their last three matches against the Andalusians, keeping clean sheets in all these games.

Real Betis have won their last two matches against Getafe and could register three consecutive victories against the Madrid side for the first time in their history.

Getafe have not won any of their four games in La Liga played on a Monday this season and have a point to prove this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have won their last six matches played on a Monday in La Liga - their best streak on this particular day in the competition.

Getafe have won two of their last four matches - as many victories as they had managed in their 10 games preceding this run.

Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been exceptional so far this season and will need to sustain their momentum to secure a European spot. The Andalusians have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Getafe have struggled this season but have shown a fair bit of improvement this month. Real Betis are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Real Betis

Getafe vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

