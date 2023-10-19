Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Getafe and Real Betis go head-to-head at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Saturday.

Jose Bordalas’ men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven home games in the league and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Getafe were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game last time out when they played out a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaídos.

With that result, Bordalas’ men have now gone four straight matches without a win, losing once and picking up three draws since their 3-2 victory over Osasuna on September 17.

With 10 points from nine matches, Getafe are currently 11th in the Spanish La Liga standings, level on points with 12th-placed Osasuna.

Elsewhere, Real Betis were denied a third win on the spin as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Alaves just before the international break.

Prior to that, Manuel Pellegrini’s men snapped their four-match winless run on October 1, when they picked up a 3-0 victory over Valencia, four days before claiming a 2-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Real Betis are currently eighth in the La Liga standings, level on 13 points with Rayo Vallecano after nine rounds of matches.

Getafe vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Real Betis hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Getafe have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Real Betis have failed to win their last five away matches in all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since August’s 2-1 victory at Villarreal.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last seven La Liga home matches, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Almeria on April 26.

Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction

With just three points separating Getafe and Real Betis in the mid-table positions, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez this weekend.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Real Betis

Getafe vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in their last five clashes)