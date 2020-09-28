Getafe vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe host Real Betis at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in the fourth round of the 2020-21 La Liga season, with both teams in fairly good form.

Betis find themselves at the top echelons of La Liga with only three games gone, while Getafe are in a creditable eighth place.

A trip to the Mendizorroza is usually tough, and Getafe found that to be true in a 0-0 draw against Deportivo Alaves in their previous game. Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco was in great form as he pulled off a couple of great saves to deny Jaime Mata and Marc Cucurella. Getafe did have a couple of nervy moments at the back, but they can consider themselves unlucky for only walking away from the match with a single point.

Real Betis, meanwhile, had their perfect start to the season come to an end against Real Madrid in controversial fashion, with a 2-3 defeat at home. Goals from Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho meant that Betis went into the break with a 2-1 lead after Fede Valverde had opened the scoring for Madrid.

Emerson had a nightmare start to the second half, with his 48th-minute own goal followed by a last-man foul on Luka Jovic, resulting in a red card. Just when it seemed that Real Betis would hold on for a point, a rather harsh handball was awarded by VAR, with Sergio Ramos converting the resulting penalty to break Betis’ hearts in the 82nd minute.

Getafe vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

The home side have the upper hand in this fixture, with Getafe unbeaten in seven of the last 10 matches, winning five, while Betis have won three times. In fact, the Verdiblancos have yet to beat Getafe in their last four attempts, losing three of those games. The pair last met in January, with Getafe managing a narrow 1-0 win at home.

Getafe form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Real Betis form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Getafe vs Real Betis Team News

Pepe Bordalas saw his side come through unscathed against Alaves, with Amath Ndiaye still a doubt for this game. Filip Manojlovic is reportedly fit and ready to play, but unlikely to make the matchday squad. Given Getafe’s great defensive performances, there are unlikely to be changes in defence and midfield.

However, Bordalas’ men have failed to score in six of their last eight La Liga games, which ought to mean the misfiring Cucho Hernandez ought to make way for Enes Unal, partnering Jaime Mata in attack.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Amath Ndiaye

Suspensions: None

Manuel Pellegrini must have been fuming after the Madrid game, but the fallout continues, as Joel Robles might face a suspension after his critical comments about VAR favouring the big sides. Claudio Bravo is a doubt with a knee injury, but if Robles is handed a suspension, the Chilean will have to play in goal.

Emerson is also suspended for this game, which ought to see Martin Montoya replace him at right-back. Borja Iglesias may get a start given the hectic schedule, as he did not play against Madrid, while Christian Tello might also replace Sergio Canales, who played the full 90 minutes.

Injuries: Dani Martin, Francis Guerrero, Victor Camarasa

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo, Andres Guardado

Suspensions: Emerson

💚💪💚



Getafe, Getafe y Getafe. pic.twitter.com/aTzBlmvB8p — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) September 27, 2020

Getafe vs Real Betis Predicted Lineups

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera; Allan Nyom, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo (GK); Martin Montoya, Aissa Mandi, Marc Bartra, Alex Moreno; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Christian Tello, Joaquin, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Getafe vs Real Betis Prediction

Getafe are a hard side to beat at home at the best of times, and with Betis still fuming from the manner of the defeat against Madrid, perhaps their players might not have the best focus for this game.

Bordalas’ men are hard to score against, and given the schedule, it may take a moment of magic from Nabil Fekir or Joaquin for a fatigued Betis to break through. Getafe ought to grab their customary ugly goal as well, so we may be looking at a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Real Betis