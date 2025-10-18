Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview
Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos eased past Villarreal by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Getafe vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 31 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's six victories.
- Getafe have lost their last seven matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in six of these games in the competition.
- Getafe have suffered a total of 30 defeats at the hands of Real Madrid in La Liga - their highest such tally against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
- Getafe have won only one of their last 23 matches against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Atletico Madrid in March this year.
Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction
Real Madrid have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will look to make an impact in the coming weeks. Vinicius Junior can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
Getafe can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this match. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Getafe 1-4 Real Madrid
Getafe vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes