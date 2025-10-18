Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Getafe vs Real Madrid Preview

Getafe are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. Los Blancos eased past Villarreal by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Getafe vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 31 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's six victories.

Getafe have lost their last seven matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in six of these games in the competition.

Getafe have suffered a total of 30 defeats at the hands of Real Madrid in La Liga - their highest such tally against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Getafe have won only one of their last 23 matches against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Atletico Madrid in March this year.

Ad

Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will look to make an impact in the coming weeks. Vinicius Junior can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Getafe can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this match. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Getafe 1-4 Real Madrid

Getafe vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More