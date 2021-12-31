Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd January 2022

Getafe entertain league leaders Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday as La Liga action resumes after a brief winter break.

Getafe, 16th in the league standings, are unbeaten in their last five league outings, which has helped them climb out of the relegation zone, albeit on goal difference.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 La Liga games, a run that stretches to 15 games across all competitions, in which they have dropped points just twice.

They travel to Getafe with an eight-point lead at the top of the standings over Sevilla and will be looking to kick off 2022 with a win over their local rivals.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have locked horns with Real Madrid 32 times so far, with all of their meeting coming in the Spanish top-flight. Real Madrid lead 23-5 in wins while four games have ended in stalemates.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 meeting with Los Azulones and their last defeat in this fixture came during the 2012-12 La Liga campaign at Sunday's venue.

Getafe have lost their opening fixture of the year four times in a row while Real Madrid are unbeaten in their first game of the year since 2015.

Real Madrid have kept a clean sheet in their last six meetings with Getafe.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last four home games while Real Madrid are on a seven-game winning streak in their travels.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction

Getafe have done well to pull themselves out of the relegation zone but a lack of firepower in front of the goal could prove to be their undoing against an in-form Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have shown no signs of slowing down, but a recent bout of COVID-19 cases weakens their squad for this game. Thibaut Courtois tested negative but his involvement remains doubtful while the in-form Vinicius Jr. is ruled out.

Nonetheless, the league leaders should be able to make quick work of the hosts. A narrow win for the visitors is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Getafe vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Getafe have kept a clean sheet in their last three home games and have conceded four times in their last four league games)

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Real Madrid have four clean sheets in their last five league outings. Getafe have the worst attacking record in the league (12 goals) and have not scored against Madrid since March 2018)

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist anytime - Yes (Benzema is the leading goalscorer in La Liga (15 goals) and also has seven assists; Vinicius is ruled out for the game, meaning Benzema will be the key player in the final third)

