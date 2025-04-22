Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Getafe and city rivals Real Madrid will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday 33 clash on Wednesday (April 23rd). The game will be played at the Coliseum.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Espanyol over the weekend. Marash Kumbulla's 39th-minute strike settled the contest while Christantus Uche was sent off on the hour mark for the visitors.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao. Both sides slugged it out for most of the game, with Los Blancos dominating proceedings, but their visitors, particularly goalkeeper Unai Simon, held out until Federico Valverde broke the deadlock with a trademark stunning volley in injury time.

The victory left Carlo Ancelotti's men in second spot in the standings, having garnered 69 points from 32 games. Getafe are 12th on 39 points.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have 29 wins from the last 39 head-to-head games. Getafe were victorious six times while four games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Madrid claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Thirteen of the last 14 head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Getafe have won just one of the last 10 head-to-head games they have hosted (seven losses).

Eleven of Madrid's last 12 games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Getafe are winless across their last four games played on a Wednesday (three losses).

Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction

Getafe have had another solid, if unspectacular, campaign and are set for a mid-table finish. However, Jose Bordelas' men have lost their way in recent weeks, having lost three of their last four games. More remarkably, their 1-0 loss to Espanyol halted a run of five successive games involving them to produce three goals or more.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have also not been at their best over the last month. They have gone from having treble aspirations a fortnight ago to being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and are playing catch-up to Barcelona in the league ahead of their Copa del Rey final showdown this weekend.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Getafe vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

