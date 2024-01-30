Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

Real Madrid will look to regain top spot in La Liga when they go head-to-head with Getafe on Thursday (February 1).

Getafe picked up a morale-boosting result on Monday, beating Granada 2-0 at home. Before that, Jose Bordalas’ side were on a two-game losing streak, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on January 16, five days before losing 3-2 at Osasuna.

With 29 points from 21 games, Getafe are tenth in the league but could move level with eighth-placed Valencia with all three points.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won nine of their last 10 games, a run that saw them clinch the Supercopa de Espana, courtesy of a 4-1 win over rivals Barcelona in the final on January 14.

Madrid have picked up 54 points from 21 games and are just a point behind surprise leaders Girona, who have played a game more.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Madrid boast a clear upper hand in the fixture, winning 28 times and losing six.

Los Blancos are on a four-game winning streak against Bordalas’ men, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in January 2022.

Getafe have won one of their last four La Liga games, losing twice, since December.

Los Blancos are on a five-game winning streak in La Liga and unbeaten in 15 games, winning 12 since a 3-1 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on September 24.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction

Both history and form are on Madrid's side against Getafe who have lost their last four meetings since January 2022. Carlo Ancelotti’s side boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Madrid

Getafe vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Madrid to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Madrid’s last six outings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Madrid have not kept a clean sheet in six games.)