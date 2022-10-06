Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways when they visit the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to face Getafe in La Liga on Saturday (October 8).

Los Blancos saw their winning start to the league season snapped by Osasuna last weekend in a shocking 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. What was supposedly going to be another walk in the park for the champions turned out to be a night of frustration.

Vinicius Junior's first-half goal was canceled out by Kike Garcia early after the restart, but more crucially, Karim Benzema missed a late penalty. David Garcia was sent off for the visitors, but the holders failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage as Osasuna hung on for a draw.

Following their first dropped points of the season, Madrid have slipped to second place, trailing Barcelona (19) on goal difference after seven games. Getafe, meanwhile, are down in 14th place with just two wins and seven points from seven games following what has been a disappointing start to the season.

After failing to win in their opening four games, the Azulones picked up back-to-back victories over Real Sociedad and Osasuna just before the international break. However, Quique Sanchez Flores' side returned from a two-week hiatus to lose 3-2 at home to Real Valladolid at the weekend.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have won 25 of their last 35 clashes with Getafe, losing only six.

Madrid are winless in their last two games at Getafe, failing to score in both.

Getafe have collected two points from their last three meeting with Los Blancos, as many as they have in their previous 22 clashes.

The Azulones have won only one of their last eight home games in La Liga.

Madrid, along with Barcelona, are the only unbeaten teams in La Liga this season.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction

Getafe have been a thorn in Real Madrid's flesh lately, but their indifferent form this season could be their undoing against their city rivals.

Los Blancos are coming off a convincing victory in the UEFA Champions League - beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at hoem on Wednesday - and should take all three points against Getafe.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Real Madrid

Getafe vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

