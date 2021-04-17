Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid make a short trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday evening to take on Getafe in what is a must-win game for Los Blancos.

Zinedine Zidane's men are only one point behind fierce rivals Atletico Madrid and have their eyes fixated on a potential 35th La Liga title.

Real Madrid find themselves in incredible form, having just secured qualification to the Champions League semi-finals. They also emerged victorious in the recent El Clasico against Barcelona.

Home side Getafe are winless in five straight games but can prove to be tricky customers on their day. They held Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw in March, and Real Madrid know better than to take their next opponents lightly.

Getafe vs Real Madrid head-to-head

Ferland Mendy scored in the reverse fixture - a 2-0 win for Real.

Getafe have only beaten their famous city rivals on three occasions before. Real Madrid have picked up the win 21 times, while two matches have ended in draws.

Getafe's last victory against Los Merengues came way back in 2012. Since then, Real Madrid have beaten the Azulones every single time, bar one.

Getafe form guide: L-D-D-D-L

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Getafe vs Real Madrid team news

Getafe

Getafe are without a win in five games and are only four points above the drop zone. A meeting with Barcelona follows their match against Real Madrid, so Jose Bordalas' team could soon find themselves in a great deal of trouble.

No side in the division has scored fewer goals than Getafe this season, so the absence of forwards Cucho, Enes Unal and Dario Poveda doesn't help. Takefusa Kubo is also ineligible to face his parent club.

Injuries: Cucho, Enes Unal, Dario Poveda, Erick Cabaco, Sofian Chakla

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Ineligible: Takefusa Kubo

Real Madrid

The visitors have serious concerns in the defensive department with Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandes both unavailable. Raphael Varane may also be unable to make a recovery from COVID-19 in time for this match.

Madrid will also miss the services of defensive midfielder Casemiro, who was given his marching orders in their game against Barcelona.

Injuries: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vasquez

Doubtful: Raphael Varane, Eden Hazard

Suspensions: Casemiro, Nacho

Getafe vs Real Madrid predicted XI

Getafe predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Soria; Allan Nyom; Djene; David Timor; Mathías Olivera; Mauro Arambarri; Nemanja Maksimović; Carles Aleñá; Marc Cucurella; Francisco Portillo; Jaime Mata

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola; Eder Militao; Victor Chust; Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric; Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde; Vinicius Jr.; Karim Benzema; Marco Asensio

Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction

Karim Benzema was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture

Real Madrid are in an excellent run of form and it'll take a heroic performance from Getafe to steal a point or three on Sunday.

Although Zinedine Zidane will be without a number of key players, he still has enough offensive trump cards who can win him the match.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid

