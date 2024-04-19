Getafe vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe take on an impressive Real Sociedad in an important clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. La Real were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Almeria in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 13 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's nine victories.

After an unbeaten run of three matches on the trot against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Getafe have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

After a run of five defeats in six matches away from home against Getafe in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won five of their last nine such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last five matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have conceded two goals in each of their last four such matches.

After an unbeaten run of 11 matches at home in La Liga, Getafe have lost three of their last seven such matches in the competition.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on moving up the league table. Mikel Oyarzabal and Sheraldo Becker found the back of the net last week and will look to replicate their heroics on Sunday.

Getafe have punched above their weight but will be up against a strong opponent this weekend. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Real Sociedad

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sheraldo Becker to score - Yes

