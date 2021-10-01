Getafe vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Getafe on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Getafe are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have endured a dismal league campaign so far. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Betis last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. La Real edged Elche to a 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Sociedad @RealSociedadEN



#AurreraReala 🤝La Real Sociedad and @PlatiniumGroup1 renew their alliance. We are pleased to work with a technological partner like Platinium Group! 🎫 🤝La Real Sociedad and @PlatiniumGroup1 renew their alliance. We are pleased to work with a technological partner like Platinium Group! 🎫



#AurreraReala https://t.co/2sTU1km42C

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Getafe have a surprisingly excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won 12 out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed seven victories against Getafe and will need to step up in this match.

The previous match between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad. Getafe failed to make the most of their chances on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-W-W

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Team News

Getafe have a point to prove against Real Sociedad

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection. Mauro Arambarri, Jakub Jankto, and Vitolo have also picked up knocks this month and are ruled out of this match.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai, Jakub Jankto, Erick Cabaco

Doubtful: Vitolo, Mauro Arambarri

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi, David Silva, and Alexander Isak are also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, Jon Guridi, David Silva, Jon Pacheco

Doubtful: Alexander Isak, Asier Illarramendi

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez, Jorge Cuenca; Juan Iglesias, Nemanja Maksimovic, Florentino, Carles Alena; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Robert Navarro; Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu, Alexander Sorloth

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have excelled in the league this year and are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result in this match. The Basque giants are on an eight-match unbeaten streak and have excellent players in their ranks.

Also Read

Getafe, on the other hand, have endured a shocking slump and have lost all their league games this season. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-3 Real Sociedad

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far