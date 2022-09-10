Getafe vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe take on Real Sociedad on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent years and will want to win this game.

Getafe are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. La Real edged Manchester United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Getafe have a surprisingly impressive record against Real Sociedad and have won 12 out of the 28 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed seven victories against Getafe and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be clinical this weekend.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Team News

Getafe have a point to prove

Getafe

Omar Alderete and Luis Milla are carrying knocks and might not feature at the weekend. Mauro Arambarri is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Omar Alderete, Luis Milla

Suspended: Mauro Arambarri

Real Sociedad need to win this game

Real Sociedad

Martin Merquelanz and Mikel Oyarzabal are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Rico is struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz, Mikel Oyarzabal

Doubtful: Diego Rico

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Fabrizio Angileri, Djene Dakonam; Jaime Seoane, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Portu; Enes Unal, Borja Mayoral

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Brais Mendes; David Silva, Alexander Sorloth, Momo Cho

Getafe vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have a few issues to address at the moment and will need to step up in this match. The likes of David Silva and Mikel Merino can be effective on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Getafe have struggled so far and will need to work hard to secure their place in the top flight. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Real Sociedad

