Getafe vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Real Valladolid in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope in the top flight this year. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Osasuna this month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this season. The hosts defeated Osasuna by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Valladolid have a good record against Getafe and have won nine of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's seven victories.

Getafe have won only one of their last nine games against Real Valladolid in La Liga, with their previous victory coming in 2019.

Getafe have lost only one of their last nine matches against Real Valladolid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming last year.

Real Valladolid have lost four of their last six away matches in La Liga against teams from the Madrid region of Spain.

After failing to win nine consecutive matches in La Liga, Getafe have managed to secure victory in their last two matches in the competition.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last 13 games away from home in La Liga, but their previous such victory coming against Getafe.

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Getafe have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and have plenty of work to do this season. The Madrid-based outfit has an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Valladolid have not been at their best this season and will face a struggle to remain in the competition. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Real Valladolid

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Valladolid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Enes Unal to score - Yes

