Getafe vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Action in Spain’s La Liga continues this weekend, with Getafe playing host to Real Valladolid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday afternoon.

This is an important match for both sides. Getafe will want to win to solidify their position in La Liga’s mid-table, while Valladolid are struggling and are in desperate need of points.

Despite sitting in a mid-table position (14th) Getafe have actually only won four league matches this season. Worryingly, only one of those victories has come after October, their win over Cadiz on 20 December.

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Most recently, Getafe were beaten by Atletico Madrid on 30 December, with a Luis Suarez goal settling things. With just 12 goals scored in 2020-21, Jose Bordalas’ side are La Liga’s lowest scorers. However, having conceded 16 goals, they have one of the league’s better defences.

Valladolid, meanwhile, sit in 18th place, with a poorer goal difference than Valencia keeping them in the drop zone. It took them until 8 November to pick up their first win, and they’ve won just one of their last six league matches.

Most recently, they drew 0-0 with Cadiz. That was the seventh occasion that they’ve failed to find the back of the net this season. Like Getafe, Valladolid are one of La Liga’s lowest-scoring sides, managing only 15 goals thus far.

The last time the two sides faced off ended in a 1-1 draw. In fact, four of the last six meetings between the two have ended in the same way. The other two games were won by Getafe.

Getafe form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Real Valladolid form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Team News

Getafe

Getafe will be without Dario Poveda, who remains unavailable due to an ACL tear. He’s expected to return in February. Cucho Hernandez is still suspended, but would be unavailable due to a muscle injury anyway.

Injured: Dario Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cucho Hernandez

Real Valladolid

Valladolid will be without Saidy Janko and Kiko Olivas, who are both on the sidelines with injuries going into 2021. Joaquin Fernandez is a doubt for this game due to gastroenteritis.

Injured: Saidy Janko, Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: Joaquin Fernandez

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Getafe predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Yanez, Juan Iglesias, Djene Dakonam, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera, Francisco Portillo, Nemanja Maksimovic, John Patrick, Marc Cucurella, Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Real Valladolid predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip, Pablo Hervias, Bruno Gonzalez, Jawad El Yamiq, Raul Garcia, Jota, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano, Toni Villa, Sergi Guardiola

Getafe vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Both of these sides have been struggling in front of goal, and the likelihood of this being a high-scoring game is low.

Despite their recent struggles, we think Getafe are slightly better equipped. Their defence is stronger and they may be able to steal a goal before shutting up shop.

Prediction: Getafe 1-0 Real Valladolid