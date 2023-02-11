Getafe vs Real Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Getafe and Real Vallecano go head-to-head at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in round 21 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts will head into the weekend looking to get one over Los Franjirrojos, having failed to win the last four meetings between the sides since February 2019.

Getafe picked up their first point in 2023 as they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Prior to that, they were on a dire run of five consecutive defeats across all competitions, including a 3-2 loss against Levante in the Copa del Rey on January 3.

With 18 points from 20 matches, Getafe are currently 19th in the La Liga table, two points off 17th-placed Valencia just outside the danger zone.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano maintained their fine run of form as they secured a 2-0 victory over Almeria on February 6.

They have won three of their last four league matches, with a 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad on January 21 being the exception.

Rayo Vallecano are currently fifth in the La Liga standings after picking up 32 points from 20 matches.

Getafe vs Real Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Rayo Vallecano boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Getafe have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Rayo Vallecano are currently on a four-game unbeaten run against Getafe, stretching back to a 2-1 loss in February 2019.

Getafe head into the weekend winless in their last six matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since the turn of the year.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last five away matches in the league, claiming three wins and two draws since October.

Getafe vs Real Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and head into the weekend as firm favorites to come away with all three points. Los Franjirrojos have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to get the better of the struggling hosts once again.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Real Vallecano

Getafe vs Real Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes)

