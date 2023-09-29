Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Villarreal in an important encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Girona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Getafe, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Madrid-based outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Getafe vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 22 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

Getafe are winless in each of their last nine matches against Villarreal in La Liga, with their previous victory against the Yellow Submarines coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

Villarreal have picked up points in eight of their last 10 matches away from home in La Liga and have won three of their last five such games in the competition.

Villarreal have won 20 out of their 34 matches against Getafe in La Liga - their joint-highest number of victories against a single opponent in the competition.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in La Liga and are yet to lose such a game since Jose Bordalas' return to the club.

Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have a good squad at their disposal but have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines have flattered to deceive over the past month and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Getafe have managed to hold their own this season and will need to be at their robust best in this game. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Villarreal

Getafe vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes