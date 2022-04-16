Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Unai Emery's impressive Villarreal side at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday.

Getafe vs Villarreal Preview

Getafe are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Yellow Submarines stunned Bayern Munich with a 2-1 aggregate victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of the match this weekend.

Getafe vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive record against Getafe and have won 21 out of 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

After a run that saw them lose only one out of eight home games against Villarreal, Getafe have lost their last two home La Liga matches against the away side.

Villarreal have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won their last five matches against the team from Madrid, keeping clean sheets in their last two games.

Villarreal have scored six goals in their last two away games against Getafe, matching their goal tally from their nine previous games at the stadium.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last 10 La Liga games at home and could match their longest single-season run since the 2004-05 season.

Villarreal have lost their last three away games in La Liga without scoring a single goal and could match a record they set over ten years ago.

Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have shown tremendous improvement under Unai Emery and were exceptional over two legs against Bayern Munich. The Yellow Submarines can pack a punch on their day and are in impressive form at the moment.

Getafe have endured a difficult season so far but have managed to steer themselves away from the relegation zone. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-3 Villarreal

Getafe vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Chukwueze to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi