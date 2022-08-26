Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2022

Villarreal are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Getafe on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Getafe vs Villarreal Preview

Getafe are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have endured an abysmal season so far. The Madrid-based outfit slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Girona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Atletico Madrid by a 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Getafe vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive record against Getafe and have won 22 out of the 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's eight victories.

Getafe have lost their last six games against Villarreal in La Liga - they are only one of two opponents who have defeated the hosts in every game since the 2019-20 season.

Getafe have lost their last three home games against Villarreal in La Liga and have scored only one goal in each of these games.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last five matches against teams from Madrid and have won their last three - their longest away winning streak against these teams in their La Liga history.

Getafe have lost their last three games in La Liga and have conceded three goals in each of these matches.

Villarreal have won their last three La Liga games without conceding a goal - they have not managed four such victories on the trot since 2014.

Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have improved under Unai Emery and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season. The likes of Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Getafe have struggled this season and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top flight. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 0-3 Villarreal

Getafe vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi