Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Getafe invite Villarreal to Estadio Coliseum in La Liga on Sunday. The visitors have won 12 of 27 games and are fifth with 44 points, while Villarreal have nine wins and are 11th, trailing Getafe by eight points.

The hosts made it two wins on the trot before the international break. After a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid earlier this month, Getafe won 2-1 at Osasuna in their previous outing. Ramon Terrats bagged a second-half brace, while Borja Mayoral bagged his first assist of the season in the comeback win.

Villarreal, meanwhile, lost their two games before the international break. Their unbeaten streak in La Liga ended after six games with a 1-0 loss at Deportivo Alaves earlier this month, and they lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid last time around.

Juan Foyth scored in the seventh minute, but Kylian Mbappe bagged a six-minute brace in the first half to ensure a win for the capital club.

Getafe vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 46 times across competitions, with Villarreal leading 25-9.

Their two league meetings last season ended in draws, and they played another stalemate in the reverse fixture in October.

Villarreal have the third-best attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 49 goals, including 20 in 14 away games.

Getafe have won one of their five home games in 2025 and have failed to score twice.

Four of their last five meetings have ended in draws, producing under 2.5 goals.

Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction

Getafe have registered back-to-back 2-1 wins but are winless in six home games in this fixture, with the last two ending in goalless draws. They have the second-best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 23 times in 28 games.

Christantus Uche was sent off against Osasuna and will miss out due to a suspension. Borja Mayoral is likely to start, and a similar starting XI from the win over Osasuna is expected to be fielded.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back La Liga losses for the first time since December. They have lost one of their last four away games, winning two. They are unbeaten against Getafe since 2019.

Ilias Akhomach, Kiko Femenia and Pape Gueye will miss due to injuries. Gerard Moreno is expected to feature from the bench.

Considering the current form of both teams, expect them o settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Villarreal

Getafe vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

