Getafe vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Getafe and Villarreal face off against each other at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in a battle between two teams in the top half of the La Liga table.

The Azulones find themselves in eighth place, having accrued 11 points, while Villarreal are third, two points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

After losing 1-0 at home to Granada, things didn't improve for Getafe, as they played out a 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Mestalla.

Los Che protected a 1-0 lead for 88 minutes despite a red card in the 56th minute, only for Cucho Hernandes and Angel to make it 2-1 for Getafe in injury time. Incredibly, the visitors conceded a last-minute penalty, allowing Carlos Soler to equalize from the spot.

HIGHLIGHTS | Yunus Musah scores first #LaLigaSantander goal before incredible late drama at Mestalla! 💥



📺 #ValenciaGetafe pic.twitter.com/UMJLSVmW8m — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) November 1, 2020

Villarreal followed their comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid on the weekend with a 4-0 hammering of Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UEFA Europa League.

Carlos Bacca grabbed a brace, with Alex Baena and Fer Nino also getting on the scoresheet on a rain-drenched night at La Ceramica.

🎇 4-0 win at home

✅ 3 straight wins

⬆️ Top of Group I



🟡👏 @VillarrealCF #UEL pic.twitter.com/EAyGg5KCSN — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 5, 2020

Getafe vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Villarreal have had the better of Getafe in recent times, winning five of the last 10 games, with the Azulgranes earning three wins from those fixtures.

The Yellow Submarine did the double over their opponents last season, defeating them 1-0 at home before claiming an impressive 3-1 win at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in July of this year.

Getafe form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Villarreal form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Getafe vs Villarreal Team News

Getafe

¡Buenos días azulones! ☀



Hoy el equipo continúa la preparación para el próximo encuentro con sesión de entrenamiento matinal en la Ciudad Deportiva ⚽#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/cAYxGW2fKG — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) November 6, 2020

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has a fully-fit squad at his disposal, but will be without Damian Suarez who is suspended after a red card against Valencia. Allan Nyom will take his place at right-back, with David Timor occupying the right-wing slot vacated by Nyom.

Angel Rodrigues could also start in place of Jaime Mata after his goal against Valencia.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Damian Suarez

Villarreal

Congratulations to @pauttorres and @GerardMoreno9, who have been called up to the @SeFutbol 🇪🇸 squad once more! 👏 https://t.co/EXFFhbyyT6 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) November 6, 2020

Advertisement

Unai Emery will be without Alberto Moreno, Juan Foyth and Francis Coquelin for this game, owing to their injuries. Pervis Estupinan is still working his way back to match-fitness and will not be risked for this game.

The former Arsenal boss will revert to the lineup that played against Valladolid, having rested most of his first XI against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Raul Albiol may be rested, with Ramiro Funes Mori starting in his place.

Injuries: Alberto Moreno, Juan Foyth, Francis Coquelin

Doubtful: Pervis Estupinan

Suspensions: None

Getafe vs Villarreal Predicted Lineups

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria (GK); Allan Nyom, Djene Dakonam, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera; David Timor, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodriguez

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo (GK); Mario Gaspar, Ramiro Funes Mori, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Samuel Chukwueze, Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Moi Gomez; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Getafe vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal are on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions, but Getafe have beaten the likes of Barcelona and Real Betis at home this season.

Bordalas' usually excellent defensive setup has looked poor recently, and with Villarreal having plenty of firepower, the likes of Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer could score.

This is expected to be a low-scoring tie, with the visitors coming away with a point.

Prediction: Getafe 1-1 Villarreal