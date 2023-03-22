Ghana vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023 

Ghana host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday (March 24) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The hosts kicked off their qualification campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Madagascar, featuring second-half strikes from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Red Star Belgrade man Osman Bukari. They then drew 1-1 with Central African Republic. Ghana have qualified for the last nine editions of the African Cup of Nations as they seek their first continental trophy since 1982.

Angola, meanwhile, enjoyed a positive start to their qualifying campaign, beating Central African Republic 2-1. M'Bala Nzola and Gelson Dala scored a quickfire double midway through the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit. They then drew 1-1 with Madagascar in a game of many missed chances.

Angola have four points from an obtainable six and are second in the standings. They will leapfrog Ghana with maximum points.

Ghana vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Ghana and Angola, who trail 3-1.

The visitors have kept just two clean sheets in six games in this fixture.

Ghana have won their last five home games.

Angola are 117th in the FIFA rankings, 59 places behind Ghana.

The Black Antelopes last won a competitive game away from home in 2019 when they beat Botswana 1-0 at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana vs Angola Prediction

The Black Stars are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games. They're, however, unbeaten in their last six home games and will fancy their chances in the midweek clash.

Angola, meanwhile, lost just one game in 2022. They're, however, coming up against significantly stronger opposition and could see defeat.

Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Angola

Ghana vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes