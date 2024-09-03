Ghana vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

Ghana will face Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in the opening game of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign. The home side have performed well in their World Cup qualifiers so far but will break from that this week as they fight for a spot in next year's AFCON tournament in Morocco.

They beat Central African Republic 4-3 in their last match, with Leicester City duo Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scoring all four goals for the Black Stars.

Angola were one of the standout sides in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year and are looking forward to the next edition of the continental showpiece. They faced Cameroon in a World Cup qualifying clash last time out and secured a 1-1 draw against the Indomitable Lions, profiting from a second-half own goal to secure a point on home soil.

Following Thursday's game, Palancas Negras will return to home turf where they will face Sudan at the Estádio 11 de Novembro next week.

Ghana vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Ghana and Angola. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won once. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in an AFCON qualifying clash last March which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2004.

The visitors were ranked 90th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 26 places behind their midweek opponents.

Ghana vs Angola Prediction

Ghana are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their seven games prior. They have performed well in this fixture in recent times and will head into the midweek clash as favorites.

Angola are on a three-game unbeaten streak, although they have won just one of their last five games. They have struggled for results on foreign grounds of late and could see defeat against the Black Stars on Thursday.

Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Angola

Ghana vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ghana to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

