Ghana vs Central African Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Ghana will welcome the Central African Republic to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the last group-stage match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

Both spots from Group E are up for grabs as just two points separate first-placed Ghana and third-placed Central African Republic. Angola, in second place, have eight points to their name, one fewer than the hosts and one more than the visitors.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifying campaign thus far, though three games have ended in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Madagascar in June.

The visitors fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Angola in a crucial game in June. It was their first defeat in the qualifying campaign after going unbeaten in their previous three games.

The hosts need just one point to finish at least second in the Group E table, thus securing their place in the group stage of AFCON 2023. The visitors, meanwhile, will need a win to book a place in the group stage of the competition for the first time in history.

Ghana vs Central African Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last year, with the match in Luanda ending in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts are one of the three teams that have gone unbeaten in the qualifying campaign thus far.

Interestingly, the visitors have outscored the hosts 8-6 in five games in the qualifiers. The hosts have the upper hand defensively, conceding two goals while the visitors have let in five goals in that period.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

Ghana vs Central African Republic Prediction

The Black Stars have made it to the main event in the last nine editions via qualifiers and need just one point to make it to the 2023 AFCON. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifying campaign thus far with the two wins in that period both coming at home.

Les Fauves have done well for themselves in the qualifying campaign thus far, with two wins from five games. They recorded a 3-0 win in their last away game against Madagascar in March and will look to continue that form in this match.

Nonetheless, the hosts have named a strong squad for the match, and, considering their home advantage, we back Ghana to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Ghana 2-1 Central African Republic

Ghana vs Central African Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ghana to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohammed Kudus to score or assist any time - Yes