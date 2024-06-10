Ghana vs Central African Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ghana and Central African Republic return to action on Monday when they square off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Raoul Savoy’s men head into the game fresh off the back of securing their first win of the campaign and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ghana returned to winning ways on Thursday when they fought back from being a goal down to grab a 2-1 victory over Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars.

This was a much-needed respite for the Black Stars who had failed to win their previous seven matches across all competitions — a run which saw them crash out of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in the group stages.

Ghana have picked up six points in their three World Cup qualifying matches to sit third in Group I, level on points with Comoros and first-placed Madagascar.

Elsewhere, Central African Republic picked up their first win of the qualifiers as they edged out Chad 1-0 at the Stade Municipal on Wednesday.

Before that, Savoy’s men kicked off the campaign with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Comoros on November 17, three days before playing out a 1-1 draw with Mali.

Central African Republic head into Monday’s game on a run of three back-to-back wins across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets since the turn of the year.

Ghana vs Central African Republic Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between Ghana and Central African Republic, with the Black Stars claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

Ghana Form Guide: W-D-L-D-D

Central African Republic Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Ghana vs Central African Republic Team News

Ghana

Following their injury-free outing against Mali, the Black Stars will head into Monday’s clash with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Central African Republic

Ghislain Vénuste Baboula came up trumps for Central African Republic last time out as he netted the only goal of the game against Chad and the 25-year-old will be one to keep an eye on.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ghana vs Central African Republic Predicted XI

Ghana Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lawrence Ati; Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, Alidu Seidu; Gideon Mensah, Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey; Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo

Central African Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominique Youfeigane; Flory Yangao, Amos Youga, Sadock Ndobe, Severin Tatolna; Isaac Solet, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Brad Pirioua; Ghislain Vénuste Baboula, Louis Mafouta, Yawanendji Malipangou

Ghana vs Central African Republic Prediction

Central African Republic have enjoyed a solid run of results in 2024 and will look to keep the ball rolling when they take on Ghana on Monday. However, we predict the Black Stars will come alive in front of their home supporters and secure a comfortable victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Central African Republic

