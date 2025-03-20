Ghana vs Chad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Ghana and Chad go head-to-head at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. Both nations head into the weekend in poor form and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result here.

Ad

Ghana failed to book their spot in the 2025 African Nations Championship as they fell to a 3-1 second-leg defeat against West African rivals Nigeria on December 28 to lose the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

The Black Stars are currently on an eight-game winless run across all competitions, losing four and claiming four draws, a run which saw them finish rock-bottom in Group F of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana will be looking to find their feet in the World Cup qualifiers, where they have picked up three wins from their four games so far to sit third in Group I, level on 9 points with second-placed Comoros in the qualifying playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, it has been a forgettable qualifying campaign for Chad who find themselves rooted to the bottom of the group standings with four defeats from their four games.

Like Ghana, Tahir Gardia’s men failed to secure their spot in the 2025 African Nations Championship as they suffered a 4-2 aggregate loss at the hands of DR Congo in December.

Chad head into Friday’s tie without a win in their last 10 outings across all competitions, losing six and claiming four draws since beating Mauritius 2-1 in March 2024.

Ad

Ghana vs Chad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Chad are without a win in their last five competitive away matches, losing three and claiming two draws since the 2-1 victory over Mauritius in March 2024.

Ghana have won just one of their last five competitive home games while losing twice and picking up two draws since June 2024.

Chad currently hold the joint second-poorest attacking record in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring just one goal so far — only Mauritania are yet to find the back of the net.

Ad

Ghana vs Chad Prediction

While Ghana return to action in worrying form, they will be backing themselves to bounce back against Chad, who have been the whipping boys of Group I.

That said, we predict a one-sided affair at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the Black Stars claiming a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Chad

Ghana vs Chad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ghana to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Ghana’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the Black Stars’ last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback