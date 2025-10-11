Ghana vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Ghana will host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the final round in Group I of the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts have all but guaranteed a first place finish but will be looking to complete what has been a solid campaign with a win.
Ghana’s emphatic 5-0 win over Central African Republic earlier this week significantly improved goal difference, leaving them three points clear at the top of the group with only one game to go. The Black Stars, who have only lost one of their nine qualifying outings so far, have won four and drawn one of their last five games in the campaign and will be looking to continue such remarkable form and confirm their spot in next year's tournament.
Comoros on the other hand have already been eliminated from the running despite winning five of their nine games and will only look to put up a good performance for their travelling fans when they make the trip to Accra this weekend. The Coelacanths’ disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Madagascar last time out sealed their fate but the visitors will remain keen to finish the qualifiers campaign with a good showing this weekend.
Ghana vs Comoros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have only met on four previous occasions going into this weekend's game. Ghana have won one of those games, one ended in a draw while Comoros won the remaining two.
- The hosts have the joint-best offensive record in the CAF qualifiers having scored 22 goals across nine games.
- Comoros picked up a surprising 1-0 victory when the sides met in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.
- The visitors have never qualified for the World Cup finals while the hosts have appeared in four of the last five editions of the global showpiece.
- Ghana are currently ranked 75th in the FIFA World Rankings while Comoros are ranked 105th.
Ghana vs Comoros Prediction
Ghana are favorites to get all three points courtesy of their home advantage and overall squad quality, although they must be wary of complacency.
The Coelacanths will hope to come away with a point but will need something really special to avoid defeat against the Black Stars.
Prediction: Ghana 3-0 Comoros
Ghana vs Comoros Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Ghana
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven games)