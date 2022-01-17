Ghana vs Comoros prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Ghana lock horns with Comoros in the final round of group-stage matches in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The Black Stars have endured a slow start to the tournament and will be desperate to claim their first win and keep their qualification chances alive.

Ghana were denied their first win at the Africa Cup of Nations as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Gabon last Friday.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against a rampant Moroccan side in their Group C curtain-raiser.

Ghana have now failed to win any of their last three games, losing twice and claiming one draw.

Meanwhile, Comoros were left empty handed for the second game running as they were beaten 2-0 by Morocco last time out.

The newcomers have now lost their opening two games of the tournament and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the group.

While they will be looking to bow out on a high, next up is an opposing side who they are yet to defeat in their history.

Ghana vs Comoros Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two nations. Ghana have picked up one win from their previous two encounters, while the spoils have been shared once.

Ghana Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Comoros Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Ghana vs Comoros Team News

Ghana

Ghana will be without Benjamin Tetteh after the Yeni Malatyaspor forward received his marching orders against Gabon last time out. Iddrisu Baba is also a major doubt as he was hooked off midway through the aforementioned game due to injuries.

Injured: Iddrisu Baba

Suspended: Benjamin Tetteh

Comoros

Comoros boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ghana vs Comoros Predicted XI

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joseph Wolacott; Baba Abdul Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Andy Yiadom; Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso; Joseph Paintsil, Kamal Suleymana, Samuel Owusu; Jordan Ayew

Comoros Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ali Ahamada; Kassim Abdallah, Nadjim Abdou, Younn Zahary, Kassim M'Dahoma; Faiz Mattoir, Yacine Bourhane, Rafidine Abdullah, Fouad Bachirou; Mohamed M'Changama, Youssouf M'Changama

Ghana vs Comoros Prediction

Having failed to win either of their opening two outings, Tuesday’s game is a must-win for Ghana if they seek to make it to the knockout stages.

Looking at the gulf in quality and experience between the two nations, we are tipping the Black Stars to claim all three points.

Prediction: Ghana 2-0 Comoros

