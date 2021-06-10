Ghana vs Ivory Coast prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Ghana host Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in an international friendly on Saturday, which both West African rivals will be looking to win.

Ghana will be going into the game off a 1-0 loss against Morocco. Charles Akonnor's team have been in an unconvincing run of form, having won only two of their last five games. The Black Stars will hope to turn things around when they face Ivory Coast on Saturday.

The Elephants have been in great form of late and are unbeaten in their last five games, including a 2-1 win against Burkina Faso last week. Patrice Beaumelle's side will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on Ghana on Saturday.

'Its a difficult game, Black Stars will be keen to react' - Ivory Coast coach Beaumelle https://t.co/20SZ6VRzIn pic.twitter.com/vJiDUkGWSF — SPORTSworldGhana.com (@sportworldghana) June 10, 2021

Both sides boast strong teams and their rivalry will come to the fore when they take on each other in what is sure to be a fiesty game.

Ghana vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head

Ivory Coast hold the advantage in the head-to-head record between the two sides. The Elephants have won two of their last three meetings, with Ghana winning the other. One of Ivory Coast's wins was in the finals of the African Cup of Nations, where they beat Ghana 9-8 on penalties.

Ghana Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Ivory Coast Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Ghana vs Ivory Coast Team News

Thomas Partey will return to the Ghana squad

Ghana

The Black Stars will welcome back Thomas Partey for the game. The Arsenal midfielder missed the game against Morocco for personal reasons, but will be in the squad for the game on Saturday.

Tarique Fosu will also be back in the squad having been left out for the last game due to off-the-field issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ivory Coast

The Elephants will be without star forwards Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha, but do not lack star-power by any means, with the likes of Franck Kessie, Willy Boly, Eric Bailly and Serge Aurier all available for the game.

Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo is in line to start the game after scoring the winner against Burkino Faso last week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ghana vs Ivory Coast Predicted XI

Back to the training grounds🏃🏾‍♂️@Thomaspartey22 & @TariqeFosu join teammates in camp ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Ivory Coast #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/AMHUSlYFJI — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 9, 2021

Ghana Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Razak Abalora; Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Andy Yiadom; Idrissu Baba, Thomas Partey; Tarique Fosu, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew; Andre Ayew

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sylvain Gbohouo; Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Eric Bailly, Maxwell Cornet; Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare; Max-Alain Gradel, Gervinho, Amad Traore; Sebastien Haller

Ghana vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Ivory Coast should have too much firepower upfront for Ghana to handle.

We predict a tight game with the Elephants coming away with victory.

Prediction: Ghana 1-2 Ivory Coast

